Man carjacked at gunpoint outside Nashville home, police investigating

Police say they are investigating after a man was carjacked outside his Nashville home on Monday morning.

According to WTVF, the call came in around 1 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2020 along Haynes Park Drive, located not far from Clarksville Pike.

Metro police said the victim told police he was sitting in his car when another vehicle pulled up beside him. The suspect got out and ordered him to drop his phone and get out of the car.

Police said the suspect was armed with two guns. The victim got out and ran away.

Police said when the victim returned, both cars were gone.

The investigation remains ongoing.

