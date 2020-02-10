Man carrying knife arrested outside White House after allegedly threatening to kill president

A man carrying a knife was arrested outside the White House after he told a U.S. Secret Service officer that he was there to kill the president, police said.

Roger Hedgpeth, 25, was arrested Saturday afternoon on a charge of making threats to do bodily harm, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Hedgpeth approached a Secret Service officer who was patrolling outside the White House and said he was there to "assassinate" President Donald Trump and "I have a knife to do it with," according to a police report obtained by The Associated Press.

Police found a 3 1/2-inch knife in a sheath on his left hip and Hedgpeth also had an empty pistol holster on his right hip, authorities said.

Hedgpeth was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said. Officers also impounded his vehicle.

A telephone number listed for Hedgpeth in public records rang unanswered on Sunday. It wasn't immediately clear where he lives or whether he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

