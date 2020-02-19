Man charged after Knox Co. business lose thousands in scam

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a six-month investigation resulted in charges for a man allegedly connected to a scheme that has cost local retailers thousands of dollars.

Juan Martinez-Perez was charged with theft over $2,500 and violating the Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act.

Investigators said multiple businesses have lost tens of thousands of dollars in connection to a fencing operation. The sheriff's office said they executed a search warrant on a residence in Blount County where they found $50,000 in new and like-new power tools and other equipment.

The sheriff's office said Martinez-Perez is currently being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $10,000.

