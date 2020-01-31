Police: Naked man in tree charged in Union County homicide

One man is behind bars after police say they found a body at a home in Union County.

Authorities say they received a call Thursday morning just after 8 a.m. of a deceased woman inside a home on Raccoon Valley Road and a naked male in a tree on the same road.

When police got to the scene Jason Jones was standing in the doorway of the home nude.

Union County deputies discovered the body of Panzie Jones, 37, of Maynardville. Police say she was apparently killed by blunt force trauma.

Jones was arrested and charged with criminal homicide. He's being held a $1,000,000.00 bond.

