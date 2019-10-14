Man charged with DUI after Monroe County chase

One person was arrested after a chase that began on Gamble Gap Road in Madisonville and continued to Tellico Plains, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies reportedly attempted to make a traffic stop when a car sped away onto Old State Road, then turned on Gamble Gap Road where the driver crashed into a ditch near Lick Creek Road in Tellico Plains.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jason Murphy. He was charged with Felony Evading, Reckless Endangerment, Misuse of Registration, No Insurance, Open Container, Driving Under the Influence and Implied Consent.

Deputies said no one was hurt.

