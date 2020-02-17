Tenn. man allegedly beat woman unconscious for what she wore to church

A Nashville man was arrested after police accused him of nearly beating a woman to death in front of her children.

Records from Metro Nashville Police show officers responded to a home in Whites Creek where they say Percy Thompson beat a woman until she was unconcious.

Documents show Thompson had a domestic relationship with the victim and that he was upset about what she wore to church. The report says she tried to get away but was unable to escape. A witness told officers what happened.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she remains unconscious after suffering multiple facial fractures.

Thompson was captured about eight miles away from the home. He was charged with attempted homicide due to the severity of the woman's injuries.

If you or a loved one are a victim of domestic violence, there is help available. Call is 1-800-500-1119.

