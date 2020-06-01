Man accused of assaulting KPD officer during Market Square riot

Knoxville police said a man was arrested after several businesses were vandalized and an officer was injured in Downtown Knoxville over the weekend.

KPD officers said they saw Dominic Brown, 18, tell a group of nearly 80 people to stay together when the riots began, despite multiple police orders to disperse.

Brown reportedly refused to follow the officers' orders and began to vandalize flower pots in front of various storefronts in Market Square.

According to reports, KPD officers followed Brown to Gay St. and Union Ave. where investigators said he picked up a trash can lid filled with an unknown substance and threw it at a police patrol car with an officer inside.

Police said they told Brown to stop but he continued to refuse orders and ran off.

Brown was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, inciting to riot, resisting arrest, assault and evading arrest.

