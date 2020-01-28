Man charged with attempted murder in Knoxville stabbing

One man has been charged with attempted murder after a Knoxville stabbing.

According to KPD, officers responded to a stabbing on Jan. 24 just before 9 p.m. in the 5500 block of N. Broadway.

Police found a 31-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds to the neck, chest arms and back. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect had left the scene before officers arrived, then on Monday, Jan. 27 Mitchell Gregory, 57, was arrested at his home in connection to the stabbing.

In addition to first-degree murder, Gregory is also charged with vandalism, public intoxication and driving with a suspended license.

An investigation remains ongoing.