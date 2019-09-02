Man charged with killing son and freezing body dies from apparent suicide

A man awaiting trial for killing his infant son has been found dead in his Houston County Jail cell.

Corrections officers discovered the body of Carlton James Mathis about 10 pm Friday. He had apparently hanged himself with a bed sheet, per sources.

His body has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to confirm the cause of death.

Mathis died three days after his child's mother, Amanda Oakes, pleaded guilty to similar charges and received a 99-year prison sentence.

In exchange for a lesser sentence, she agreed to testify against Mathis next month.

Police say after the baby died the couple placed his body in a hotel room freezer and headed to Florida where they were apprehended.

