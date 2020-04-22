Man charged with murder after stabbing in Cocke County

A man was charged with second-degree murder after a man was reportedly stabbed to death in Newport.

Deputies with the Cocke County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the Newport Medical Center around 2 p.m. after receiving a call that a victim, named Joseph Ray Jacobs, had been stabbed and was being taken to the hospital.

Deputies said after investigating, they found the stabbing happened at a home on Johnson Street at around 1 p.m. Jacobs went to the home where an altercation developed between him and the suspect, Wesley Lee Williams.

During the altercation, Jacobs was stabbed. After being transported to the hospital, Jacobs was pronounced dead around 2:45 p.m Wednesday.

Investigators said they went to the scene of the stabbing and found Williams, who appeared to be in possession of possible meth.

Williams was charged with second-degree murder.

