Man charged with setting historic Nashville courthouse on fire arrested

A man has been arrested after being accused of attempting to light Nashville's historic courthouse on fire during Saturday's protests against police brutality.

(Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to Metro Nashville Police, 25-year-old Wesley Somers was arrested at a home on Manzano Road in Madison after assistance from the community helped lead to his identification.

Police said an investigation into the destruction at the courthouse will continue.

Somers faces charges of arson, vandalism, and disorderly conduct.

According to WTVF, several windows were smashed and graffiti was painted onto the historic building. Several people were witnessed attempting to set the building on fire during Saturday's violent protests.

Metro Police said they have made 28 arrests related to the protests so far, and they are working to identify other individuals caught on camera during the event.

Who is this? He masked up to spray paint the Music City Center and probably other buildings on Saturday during the protest. Thankfully he looked right into a camera. He is white, with a piercing over his right eye. He has tattoos on his left face and right arm. 615-742-7463 pic.twitter.com/fftrBzeO8D — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 1, 2020

The courthouse is set to reopen Monday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.