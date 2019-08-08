Man charged with stabbing, killing son, Alcoa police say

The Alcoa Police Department said a man has been charged in the stabbing death of his son.

According to a press release from the police department, officers responded to Woodsprings Suites on Singleton Station Road at 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday night for reports of someone stabbed.

When officials arrived, they said they found the victim, Jose Rolando Hernandez-Meza, with an apparent stab wound.

Hernandez-Meza was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators said Hernandez-Meza's father, Jose Rolando Hernandez-Perez, is the suspect in the case. He was taken into custody at Woodspring Suites.

Police said both the victim and suspect were construction workers in town working on a Knoxville jobsite.

Hernandez-Perez was charged with criminal homicide and is being held at the Blount County Jail in lieu of a $750,000 bond pending a hearing.

