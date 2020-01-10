Man charged with stealing Yoda collectible in North Carolina

The Force is with a North Carolina police department after they nabbed a man accused of stealing a collectible Yoda figure from a local theater.

WITN reported that Gary Morris, Jr., 37, was charged with felony larceny.

Investigators said that in December, Morris stole a Yoda collectible worth $2,500 from an AMC Theater located on Kalli Drive. Morris was arrested on January 10 in connection to the crime.

"There are a lot of Star Wars fans out there. We appreciate the assistance of the public in this investigation" said Captain Mike Capps, JPD Detective Supervisor.

Morris was given an unsecured $5,000 bond.

