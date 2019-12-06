Man charged with trying to kill his mother with an ax

A Dothan man is charged with trying to kill his mother with an ax.

Dothan Police say 26-year old Brandon Michael Holmes became angry and hit her in the head Thursday causing serious but not life-threatening injuries. She was also struck in the arm.

Lieutenant Doug Magill said after that attack occurred at a Woodlawn Drive home, Holmes ran to a nearby street and attempted to break into a vehicle. Records show he faces a Theft of Property charge.

The Houston County Jail website indicates Holmes is held without bond.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.