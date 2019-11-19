Man claims taco saved his life in shooting

An Arizona man claimed a taco helped save his life after a near-miss with a stray bullet.

KOLD reported that a Tucson, Arizona named Ryan Bishop man said he feels lucky to be alive after a bullet came close to causing him serious injuries and possibly death while he was driving.

Bishop told KOLD that, just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, he was driving down Houghton Road when the driver's window of his vehicle shattered.

“I had a very loud explosion happen in my window,” said Bishop.

He told KOLD he thought a rock had hit his window and pulled over to inspect the damage when he saw there was no oncoming traffic.

“I opened the door, took a look around it and then I hear this ‘Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop!’” he said. “So I got in my car and continued driving.”

Bishop said he got a safe distance away and pulled over to call police. That's when he said he saw a bullet. "I did see something was sitting on my dash, I wasn't even sure what it was at first,” said Bishop. "I really didn't want to believe it was a bullet, but the sheriff's deputies did verify that that's what it was."

Bishop said he normally drives with his windows down and his arm on the window ledge, exactly where the bullet hit the vehicle.

"I'm pretty sure [eating a] taco saved my life or at least stopped my arm from getting blown apart," he said. “I had the window closed because I didn’t want pieces of the taco flying around.”

KOLD reported that police are investigating the incident.

