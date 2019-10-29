Man clubbed pet pig to death with piece of wood, Georgia officials say

A Georgia man faces several charges including animal cruelty after the sheriff’s office says he killed one of two pet pigs and left the remains on a neighbor’s land.

The sheriff says this case started when a hunter came to check his trail cameras and found on the footage something besides a trophy deer.

Danny Ray Rylee faces felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and abandonment of dead animals on another’s property without permission. Investigators say the hunter’s photos showed Rylee bringing two potbelly pigs onto someone’s land, then clubbing one to death with a piece of wood. The sheriff calls it troublesome that someone disregarded the life of their own pet and disregarded a neighbor’s land.

“Instead of turning animals loose on somebody else’s property or, worse case scenario, taking one of them’s life, if you’ll reach out to law enforcement or other resources, there’s somebody who would take the animal,” said Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown.

He says county animal control could have picked up the two animals and found someone willing to take them.

The sheriff says Rylee will remain in jail until at least the time he can request a bond hearing in Superior Court.

