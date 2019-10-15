Man convicted for beating, kidnapping ex-girlfriend

The Knox County District Attorney's Office said a man accused of beating and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in December 2018 has been convicted for said crimes.

Attorneys said on December 3, 2018, the victim texted the suspect, Jonathan Hardin, and ended their relationship. Around 3 a.m., investigators said Hardin entered the victim's apartment, hit her in the face and threatened her with a boxcutter.

Hardin then reportedly dragged the victim outside by her hair, hit her face on a concrete wall and forced her into his vehicle.

Investigators said the victim was taken to a store on Cherry Street where she was able to text a friend her location. The friend told Knoxville police who then arrested Hardin and rescued the victim.

“Fortunately, the victim was not more seriously injured thanks to her own quick thinking and the fast response of KPD officers,” said DA Charme Allen.

According to the DA's office, Hardin faces between eight and twelve years in prison that must be served consecutive to a ten-year sentence from a previous cocaine dealing case.

