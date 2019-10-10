Knoxville man convicted of murdering victim for $63

The Knox County District Attorney's Office announced the conviction of a man who was accused of beating and stabbing someone to death in order to steal $63.

A jury found Steven Michael Simpson, 46, guilty of First Degree Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery

According to the release, the victim gave Simpson a place to stay, allowing him to sleep on his couch at his home on Sevier Avenue. Earlier in the day, Simpson took the victim to cash a check. When the two returned to victim’s residence, Simpson struck the victim in the head with a jack handle then stabbed the victim twenty-one times. Simpson then took the victim’s wallet containing approximately $63 and purchased crack cocaine and methamphetamine. Simpson also tried to clean up the crime scene with bleach and destroy evidence, throwing the murder weapons and bloody clothes into a dumpster on Moody Avenue.

“This victim was brutally murdered after he gave Simpson a place to stay,” said DA Charme Allen. “Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved in this case, the defendant now has a place to stay for the rest of his life.”

Simoson was sentenced to life in prison on one count of first-degree murder. Sentencing for one county of robbery was set for November 22.

