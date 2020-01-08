Man convicted of child rape charged with attempting to remove GPS tracker

A man convicted of raping a child in 2005 is back behind bars after police say he violated a court order by attempting to remove his GPS tracker.

Records show officers responded to the 5200 block of N Broadway Monday where they found Matthew Scotts Fritts.

Authorities in Nashville received an alert showing the GPS device Fritts was wearing by court order had been tampered with. Officers at the scene reported the device and its charger had been significantly damaged.

Fritts was taken into custody on charges of intentional tampering, removal or vandalism to device. He is being held in the Knox County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

