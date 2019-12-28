One person dead after reportedly assaulting two Elizabethton police officers

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said an investigation is underway after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Elizabethton early Saturday morning.

TBI Agents said the incident happened around 12:45 a.m. at a home on the 600 block of Hattie Avenue. Two Elizabethton police officers were dispatched to the home in response to an unauthorized individual in the home.

Officials said officers entered the home when the suspect, ignored orders to leave. Police identified the suspect as A.B. Carr, 31.

According to reports, as officers approached Carr, the situation escalated and an altercation occurred. TBI said Carr assaulted the officers with an object. The altercation resulted in the officers firing their weapons, policed said.

TBI agents said Carr was struck and fatally wounded. One of the officers suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital, according to reports.

TBI Agents said they continue to gather evidence and interviews as a part of the ongoing investigation.

TBI does not identify the law enforcement officers involved in these types of incidents.

