Man faces terrorism charge for allegedly coughing on cashier, claiming he had COVID-19

A New Jersey man was charged with terroristic threats after allegedly coughing on a store employee and claiming he had coronavirus.

WTSP reported that George Falcone, 50, was at a Wegmans when a concerned employee asked him to step away from a food display. She reportedly told police that she thought he was too close to the food.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office said Ttat's when Falcone allegedly stepped forward, leaned toward her and coughed on her. He is then accused of laughing and saying he was infected with COVID-19.

A detective with the Manalapan Police Department, who was working a security detail at the store, approached Falcone. The detective said Falcone refused to cooperate.

Investigators said Falcone identified himself and left after about 40 minutes.

WTSP reported that, on Tuesday, summonses were issued and Falcone will have to appear in court.

“These are extremely difficult times in which all of us are called upon to be considerate of each other— not to engage in intimidation and spread fear, as alleged in this case,” New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said.

“We must do everything we can to deter this type of conduct and any similar conduct that harms others during this emergency.

WTSP reported that Falcone was charged with terroristic threats, obstructing administration of law or other governmental function and harassment.

