Man flown to hospital after home explodes

A man was flown to the Unversity of Tennessee Medical Center after a home explosion Wednesday afternoon, according to Union County dispatch.

Paulette Volunteer Fire Department responded to the home after receiving the call around 1:30 p.m.

Union County dispatch told WVLT News a propane heater caused an explosion at the 3000 block of Hickory Valley Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found an injured man, who was flown by Lifestar to UT Medical Center.

Union County dispatch said that the home appeared to be destroyed, adding the explosion's force blew out the home's windows.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.