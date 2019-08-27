Sheriff: Man found dead in Union Co. home

The Union County Sheriff's Office deputies said a man is dead after a shooting Sunday.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Dark Hollow Road N. around 5 p.m.

When officials arrived on the scene they discovered a man inside the residence who had died from an apparent gunshot wound, according to reports.

The man has been identified by UCSO as Earl Darin McCoy, 47, of Andersonville.

The sheriff's office said the incident is currently under investigation and appears to be a domestic incident.

