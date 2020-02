A man was found dead inside a donation bin in Clarksville Sunday afternoon.

Clarksville officers responded to a call around 4 pm about a man stuck inside a clothing donation bin at 3050 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

At the scene, they found a 48-year-old man's body sticking out from the bin. They removed him and pronounced him dead.

Police say there was no foul play involved.

