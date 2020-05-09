Man found dead in home of former Louisville dance coach

Kentucky officials said a man was found dead in the home of the former University of Louisville dance team coach Todd Sharp.

Officers were called to Sharp's home after receiving a call about an unresponsive person.

Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said Samuel Phelps, 23, was found dead by officers.

According to investigators, Sharp said he was walking along Bardstown Road when he ran into Phelps, who he had not previously home. Sharp said Phelps appeared to be hungry and reportedly brought him food and offered him to take Phelps to his house.

Sharp told investigators Phelps was asleep when he left the home to run errands. When Sharp returned, he found Phelps dead sitting at the bar.

Investigators said no foul play is suspected in the death of Phelps. Authorities determined Phelps had died several hours before he was found.

Authorities said they are waiting on a toxicology report to determine the cause of death.

