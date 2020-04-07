Man freed by former Kentucky governor accused of having child porn

A man freed from prison last year by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin was accused of producing and sharing child pornography.

WAVE reported that 24-year-old Dayton Jones was convicted and sentenced to 15 years for sodomizing a teenager. Last year, his sentence was commuted by Bevin.

“This prosecution is about one thing and one thing only, Mr. Jones’ conduct in harming someone’s child in the Western District of Kentucky in violation of federal law,” U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in the statement.

Jones had previously been convicted of sodomy and wanton endangerment in the brutal attack of a teenager at a party in 2014. Jones was sentenced to 15 years in prison but was among one of several controversial pardons and commutations by Bevin following the former governor’s unsuccessful bid for re-election late last year.

WAVE reported Jones was accused of recording the attack and sharing the video with other people using Snapchat.

If convicted, Jones faces between 15 and 30 years in federal prison, as well as a possible fine of $250,000.

