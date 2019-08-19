Man gets first haircut in 15 years to join Army

MISSOULA, Mont. (CNN) - A man got his first haircut in 15 years, so he could enlist in the U.S. Army.

The 23-year-old wanted to become an infantryman, so he sat down in the barber's chair for a trim - and then some. (Source: Salt Lake City Army Recruiting Battalion/CNN)

Check out the head of hair on 23-year-old Reynaldo Arroyo.

He wanted to become an infantryman, so he sat down in the barber's chair for a trim - and then some.

"I moved out here from California, and I'm just really excited to be enlisting in the Army," he said in a video posted to Facebook.

Arroyo said he will be donating his hair to Locks of Love, a nonprofit that makes wigs for children experiencing hair loss from medical conditions.

