Man hiding behind door shot, killed by police

Police fatally shot a Chinese immigrant while serving a search warrant on a suspected illegal marijuana operation.

The officer-involved shooting took place July 3 in Chino, Calif. SWAT officers were serving a search warrant at a home they say was involved in drug trafficking and cultivation. (Source: KTLA/Chino Police Dept./CNN)

Now, the family is taking legal action against the Chino Police Department.

“Come out with your hands up,” officers could be heard saying in body cam footage. “Force may be used against you. We have a search warrant.”

The shooting occurred after a suspect was spotted hiding behind a door.

“How many people inside?” officers asked. “Anybody else inside the house? We don’t want to hurt anybody. Is anybody else inside the house?"

Police continue to announce their presence, ordering anyone inside to come out and comply or potentially face the use of force.

Several officers had walked in front of a door when one of them spotted a man hiding behind it, squeezed between the door and a wall.

That's when the shooting occurred.

That man was later identified as 49-year-old Lee Shi Wong, of Fontana. He died at the hospital of his injuries and now his family has launched legal action against the City of Chino and the police department, seeking damages in excess of $10,000 dollars.

Attorneys held a news conference describing Wong as a simple working man taking care of an aging mother in China and his son.

“He’s a good father. He’s a good son. He’d care the family. He’s trying to make a living and he pay a big price,” attorney Daniel Deng explained. “He was hired to take care of the marijuana house. He’s not a drug dealer.”

“Mr. Wong was passive. He had nothing in his hands. He was simply standing there and he wasn’t doing anything, saying anything or exhibiting any mannerisms that would lead anyone to believe that he had the will to hurt someone,” added Brian Dunn, an attorney with The Cochran Firm.

In a statement Wednesday, the police department said it “treats any loss of life very seriously and we have personally shared our condolences with the Wong family.”

The agency said it’s cooperating with the ongoing investigations conducted by the county.

