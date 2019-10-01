Knoxville man hospitalized, put on life support after vape-related injury

On Sept. 20th, Dylan Collins was taken to a close hospital after he was vomiting out of control. When he arrived, doctors found he had pneumonia in the lower half of his lungs and he was septic.

According to his wife's Facebook, Collins got worse over the next couple of days and the infection started to spread.

He was on 15 liters of oxygen and was told he would have only a couple days left to live.

He was incubated and put on life support for four days until the doctors were finally able to get him stable.

His wife Taylar said is alive, but has a long road of recovery ahead.

Taylar posted THC and vape juices have caused her husband's infections.

