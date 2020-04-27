Man in gorilla costume accused of breaking into Mt. Juliet home

Mt. Juliet police said a man is accused of invading a home wearing a gorilla suit on Sunday.

Richard Muzick, 21, reportedly entered a home wearing a gorilla costume and frightening a 6-year-old girl.

According to reports, a resident of the home confronted Muzick in their backyard when they realized he had been inside.

Muzick then ran from the area, but was eventually caught by officers on a nearby street, police said.

Muzick was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary. He reportedly told officers he thought he was at someone else's home and was looking for a different person.

