Man indicted for murder in death of Lenoir City man

The Office of the District Attorney General announced a man has been indicted for murder in connection to the death of a 23-year-old Lenoir City man that occurred in February 2019.

A release from the DA said David Tyler Miles was indicted for first degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Dakota Willard. Willard was shot and killed on February 11.

At the time, officials said the then-26-year-old David Miles may have been motivated by a relationship which involved a third party. Miles lived in the same home as the victim with another person.

Miles was captured with the help from an observant citizen who saw the suspect's vehicle and called Knox County 911.

According to the release from the DA, Miles' hearing occurred on June 26 at which time the judge deemed there was probable cause that Miles committed first degree murder. He was also indicted for felony murder, especially aggravated burglary and theft $10,000 to $60,000.

Miles has an arraignment set for August 19.

