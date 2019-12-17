Man indicted for fatal stabbing at Popeyes after victim cut in line

A Washington, D.C., man was indicted in a fatal stabbing of a customer outside a Maryland Popeyes restaurant last month.

Ricoh McClain, 30, is accused of common law murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

McClain allegedly stabbed 28-year-old Kevin Davis outside the Oxon Hill Popeyes on Nov. 4.

According to police, the altercation started after McClain and Davis got into an argument when Davis cut in front of several people waiting to order food.

According to online court records, McClain is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning.

