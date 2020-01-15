Man shot, killed after attacking Florida deputies with a knife

Two Marion County Sheriff Deputies were involved in a shooting late Tuesday night after a man attacked them with a knife.

In a press release, Marion County Sheriff's Office said two deputies were pumping gas at the Circle K on South East Highway 42 on Jan. 14 when a man pulled out a knife and attacked them.

According to WCJB,the deputies shot the man and he was later transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

