Man killed by bulldozer at off-roading complex in South Carolina

A man who was on foot at an off-roading complex for recreational vehicles was hit by a bulldozer and killed on Thursday.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at the GTR Complex outside Gatson. The complex has miles of trails for people to use their bikes, ATVs, 4x4s and other vehicles.

James Byron Williams, 59, was guiding another vehicle when the bulldozer hit him.

The driver of the bulldozer and other people nearby tried to save Williams with first aid, but he died at the scene, the Lexington County coroner confirmed.

Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

