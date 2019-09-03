Man killed, wife in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Blount Co.

A man was killed and his wife is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash that occurred in Blount County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said 69-year-old Eugene Tice of Mississippi and his wife, 74-year-old Susie Tice, were traveling southbound on Calderwood Highway at around 2:15 p.m. on September 3 when they crashed.

Investigators said Tice was going around a curve when he hit the guardrail, "rode it for approximately 20 feet, came back onto the roadway and over-corrected. BCSO said the motorcycle rolled over and threw the couple.

Tice was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

His wife was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where the sheriff's office said she is in stable, but critical condition.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the incident.

