Passed out in running car, police say of driver

A man was found passed out behind the wheel of a running car on Thursday, November 21, according to police.

Neto tried to escape from officers. / Source: (WVLT)

Andre Volpato Neto, 32, was arrested at the corner of Hall of Fame Drive and 6th Avenue.

According to officials from the Knoxville Police Department, Neto tried to run away from officers but was taken into custody and transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center for signs of a possible overdose.

KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said the suspect was booked on charges of simple possession, DUI, driving on a suspended license and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

WVLT News pilot Pete Michaels captured video of the scene during his Thursday afternoon traffic report.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.