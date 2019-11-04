Man pulled from tracks by employee in California

A Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) employee saved a man's life in California on November 3.

According to CBS News, BART transportation supervisor John O'Connor was overseeing crowds at the Oakland Coliseum station when the dramatic rescue unfolded.

BART said in a statement that an intoxicated passenger miss-stepped and fell onto the tracks just as a train was racing towards him.

:John sprang into action and pulled him to safety," BART said. BART added that O'Connor has worked at BART for more than 20 years.

