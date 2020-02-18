Man reportedly steals cash register from Knoxville Walgreen's

Knoxville police said an unknown suspect stole a cash register from a Walgreen's on Friday, Feb. 14.

Officers said the incident happened at the store on the 4000 block of Western Avenue.

An assistant manager said a man with long hair, wearing a baseball cap, entered the store and unplugged a cash register. According to KPD, the man took the cash register and left the scene.

Police said there was $150 in the register and the register is valued at $500.

KPD said no arrests were made in connection to the incident.

