Man 'taken to the ground' after reportedly burning KPD officer with cigarette

A Knoxville man was charged with assault after he reportedly burned a police officer with a lit cigarette.

Court documents show that officers overheard Ronald Baily as he argued with the manager of Auto Zone on Magnolia Avenue. Officers reportedly heard the manager tell Baily to leave and stop causing a disturbance multiple times, but he refused to leave.

When officers approached Baily they said he had a strong scent of alcohol on his breath, had red watery eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.

According to the report, while officers were attempting to take Baily into custody he burnt an officer on the left forearm with a cigarette, then officers "took him to the ground."

A search of Baily's backpack revealed a crack pipe, according to records. Officers said he continued to yell at people in the area after he was arrested.

Baily was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

