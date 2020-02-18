Man says figure resembling Jesus was 'stretched over the evening sky' in Oak Ridge

Some East Tennesseans said they looked up and saw something familiar in the sky on Saturday night. Some said a cloud, shaped liked Jesus, was hovering over them in Oak Ridge.

WVLT News viewer Kasey Stout shared photographs of the cloud formation.

He said he was driving to celebrate Valentine's Day with his wife and, "I looked up and couldn’t believe what I was seeing. My wife looked and was amazed as well."

Stout, a member of Courts of Praise Church in Harriman, said he's an Evangelist and, "When you see these pics you’ll understand why I had to take them. All I can say is it looked like JESUS CHRIST stretched over the evening sky."

