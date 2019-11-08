Man sentenced to life in prison dies and was revived; he says he fulfilled his sentence

According to a report from USA Today, an Iowa man says he has fulfilled his life prison sentence after he died and was resuscitated at the hospital.

Benjamin Schreiber was found guilty of first-degree murder in 1997 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Schreiber was hospitalized after kidney issued caused him to develop septic poisoning.

He was unconscious when he arrived at the hospital, but doctors worked to save his life and succeeded.

According to USA Today, "Schreiber filed for post-conviction relief in April 2018, claiming that because he momentarily died at the hospital, he fulfilled his life sentence and should be freed immediately. "

The court denied his request, calling it "unpersuasive and without merit."

"Schreiber is either still alive, in which case he must remain in prison, or he is actually dead, in which case this appeal is moot," Judge Amanda Potterfield wrote in the court of appeals opinion.

What is your take on the matter?