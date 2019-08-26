Man sentenced to life in prison in slaying of Memphis music teacher

A man has been sentenced to life in prison with the chance for parole in the fatal shooting of a Memphis music teacher.

News outlets report a Shelby County jury convicted 25-year-old Nicholas Brooks on Friday of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and burglary, and using a firearm during a felony.

Brooks was automatically sentenced to life on the murder charge. A sentencing hearing for the other felony convictions will be held next month.

The body of 30-year-old Christopher Waters was found at his home in December 2016. He was an instructor at a music store and taught in Shelby County's school system.

Five other defendants await trial.

8/25/2019 3:53:24 PM (GMT -4:00)