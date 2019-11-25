Investigation underway after man found with gunshot wound in Andersonville

Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in the leg just after 10 a.m. Monday.

It happened on Defoe Road in Andersonville.

When deputies arrived at the scene after a call of a shooting, they found a man with a large amount of blood loss due to a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to UT Medical Center where he underwent surgery. No updates on the man's condition have been released.

Deputies are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

