Man slain outside Atlanta mall was a Tennessean

Atlanta police identified a man shot to death outside an upscale mall was a Tennessee man.

Police said Tuesday that 31-year-old Thuan Nguyen of Antioch, Tennessee, was killed after a fight over a parking spot. Authorities say two groups of people in separate vehicles at Lenox Square began arguing over the parking space Sunday.

Police say the groups went inside the mall, but the argument escalated when both parties came back outside.

Nguyen was shot in the head during the fight that ensued. News outlets report this was the fourth shooting in four months at the mall.

