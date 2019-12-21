Two dead in Nashville bar stabbing, officials search for man in question

Two people are dead after a stabbing at a popular Midtown bar in Nashville, Tenn.

Metro Nashville Police responded to the call just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to WTVF, police said the stabbings appeared to be the result of an argument over a woman that began inside The Dogwood bar. The argument turned physical when those involved went outside.

During the fight, three men were stabbed, two of which died later at Vanderbilt Medical University Center.

The two victims who died from the incident were Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21.

The third victim was treated and released.

Both victims played football at Battle Ground Academy located outside of Nashville, Tenn.

"We are devastated by this tragic loss to our community," Head of School Will Kesler said in a statement. "No one should have to endure such a terrible loss of loved ones. We pray for the families and their friends for strength, support, and guidance through this most difficult time."

Beathard was named as Tenneessee's Division II Class A Mr. Football his junior year. He is the brother of NFL quarterback CJ Beathard and grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard. His father, Casey Beathard, is a Grammy-nominated country music songwriter, WTVF reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated

