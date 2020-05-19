Man stabbed in the face during Nashville robbery, no suspects in custody

Metro Nashville Police say they are investigating after a man was stabbed in the face during a robbery.

The stabbing happened Monday night on Fairfield Avenue in Nashville.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the victim said he was inside his vehicle when a suspect robbed him. Customers of the nearby GC Mart found him bleeding in the parking lot.

The victim was treated for critical but non-life threatening injuries.

A description of the suspect was not known.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

