Man sues Burger King over Impossible Whopper

A man has sued Burger King for allegedly misleading consumers about the way Impossible Whoppers are cooked.

CBS News reported Phillip Williams of Georgia, who identifies himself as a vegan, has sued the fast food chain for failing to inform customers that its Impossible Whoppers are flame-broiled with the help of beef fat.

Williams said the company cooks its vegan patties on the same grills as other burgers, thus "covering the outside of the Impossible Whopper's meat-free patties with meat by-product."

CBS reported that while the burgers are made without beef, they aren't necessarily vegan-friendly. Burger King has said the burgers have mayonnaise, which has eggs, and the company suggests its vegan customers ask for their Impossible Whoppers to be cooked separately from broilers used to prepare chicken and beef.

"For guests looking for a meat-free option, a non-broiler method of preparation is available upon request," reads a footnote for the Impossible Whopper on the Burger King website.

Williams said he saw "no signage" with that fact at a drive-thru in Atlanta where he recently purchased an Impossible Whopper meal and said he felt "duped" by the company.

A Burger King spokesperson said, "We do not comment on pending litigation."

