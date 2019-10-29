Man suspected of vehicular homicide added to TBI Most Wanted list

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added a man wanted on charges of vehicular homicide in Chattanooga to the Most Wanted list.

Douglas Cody Gass, 23, has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5’7”, and weighs 140 lbs.

He’s wanted on charged of vehicular homicide, reckless aggravated assault, felony evading, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and reckless endangerment.

Anyone who knows where he may be should call Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

