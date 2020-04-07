Man transported to UT Medical Center after shooting

The Knoxville Police Department said a man was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a shooting incident Tuesday evening.

KPD said officers responded to a shooting at 2236 Keith Avenue around 7 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

Investigators said the victim was transported to UT Medical Center with wounds that appeared to be non-life threatening.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.