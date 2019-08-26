Man wanted by KPD for attempted murder captured

A man wanted by the Knoxville Police Department for attempted murder was captured on Monday with the help of the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force and the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

According to a release from KCSO, Denzel Flemmings was captured on August 26 at 3939 Chapman Highway.

KCSO said Flemmings was wanted on charges of attempted first degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Flemmings was taken into custody without incident on Monday, KCSO said.

